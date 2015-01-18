  • MSFS August 5th, 2021 Development Update

    Nels_Anderson
    MSFS August 5th, 2021 Development Update

    We would like to announce that our next hotfix, Version 1.18.15.0, will be released within the next few business days. You can read more about the fixes coming as well as other issues we are working on here:

    Regarding Your Feedback + Upcoming Hotfix

    To anyone who has reported instances of installation issues, crashes, or other experiences that are inhibiting your ability to enjoy the sim, we apologize and are hard at work gathering data and investigating your reports.

    SDK Update

    General

    We are actively monitoring your feedback regarding issues that appeared in the DevMode following the release of SU 5. Once reproduced, these issues are prioritized and assigned to a member of the SDK team.

    Dev Mode

    Pop-up windows now appear even if their associated tool is hidden.

    Scenery Editor

    • We fixed the group rendering bug.
    • We are investigating various issues related to Projected Meshes.

    Aircraft Editor

    We fixed the corruption that could occur within CFG files when saving your project.

    WASM

    • We disabled some optimizations (no-signed-zeros, no-honor-infinities, no-honor-nans) initially activated in SU 5 as part of the fast-math option.
    • We worked on a modified wasi-libc to mitigate the issues introduced by the three optimizations listed above.

    Source
    Regarding Your Feedback + Upcoming Hotfix

