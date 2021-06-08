  • Lionheart Previews Q200 For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-06-2021 10:30 AM  Number of Views: 87  
    1 Comment

    Lionheart Previews Q200 For MSFS 2020

    Flight testing the Q200. Took off from Sedona (Arizona, USA) and flew over to Mormon Lake via Munds Park, then up past Lake Mary and put down at Flagstaff airport. Some new camera views programmed into the interior and exterior view modes.

    Lionheart Previews Q200 For MSFS 2020

    Source
    Lionheart Bringing Q200 Dragonfly To MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: lionheart, q200
    1 Comment
    1. JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
      JohnnyJohnJohn - Today, 11:41 AM
      Anxiously awaiting this little aircraft. Lost all my Purchases when the FSPilotshop went under. So glad Lionheart is importing this one over to MSFS 2020 again.

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    maddog80

    Does anyone know of any AI traffic that will be avail for MSFS?

    Thread Starter: maddog80

    Has anyone heard of any AI traffic that will be available for MSFS? I am looking for something like Just Flight? I have not heard of any pay ware in...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 12:02 PM Go to last post
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    Pilots No Longer in Aircraft?

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    Anyone else notice this since the update? Another bug to report to Asobo.

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 11:43 AM Go to last post
    johnyyz

    MSFS2020 Install help

    Thread Starter: johnyyz

    I am trying to reinstall MSFS after deleting it off my D: This is the screen i am stuck on, please help

    Last Post By: johnyyz Today, 11:28 AM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Boeing 717C Just Cargo

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    Repaint of SGA Boeing 717C in fictional Just Cargo livery. Col.

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 10:50 AM Go to last post