Lionheart Previews Q200 For MSFS 2020

Flight testing the Q200. Took off from Sedona (Arizona, USA) and flew over to Mormon Lake via Munds Park, then up past Lake Mary and put down at Flagstaff airport. Some new camera views programmed into the interior and exterior view modes.

