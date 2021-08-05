  • PMDG Releases New DC-6 Build For MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    PMDG

    For the last couple of weeks we have been focused mostly on finding/fixing problems that have occurred as a result of the continued growth in the MSFS platform, and today we have just pushed another update aimed at bringing some closure to a few such items while cleaning up a couple of others. You can grab the update to 2.00.0036 via the PMDG Operations Center, as normal effective just a few moments ago.

    Changes for this build are included here:

    • PMDG DC-6 for MSFS v2.00.0036 Released 2021-08-05
    • 0010128: [External Model - Geometry] Pink door frames on DC6A after MSFS SU (jbrown)
    • 0010127: [External Model - Lighting] Landing Light and Wing lights still have light texture when OFF. (jbrown)
    • 0010120: [External Model - Geometry] NAV and beacon lights INOP after MSFS SU (jbrown)
    • 0010133: [Systems Behavior/Functionality] Remove sequential prop de-icing verbiage from POH (hvanrensburg)
    • 0010118: [External Model - Geometry] Outside view issues when using VR (jbrown)
    • 0010129: [Virtual Cockpit - Geometry/Textures/Appearance] Floating knobs for Captain/FO Lights (vscimone)
    • 0010125: [Systems Behavior/Functionality] GPS NAV1 Volume knob still spinning after MSFS SU (hvanrensburg)

    We very much appreciate the patience and humor you have shown during this transition from MSFS to MSFS Performance Plus. For us, the experience has been a bit like sitting cross-legged on a yoga ball in a dark room on a ship navigating rough waters while balancing a tray of flaming champagne glasses with an eye patch on one eye... There might also be someone throwing MSFS branded tennis balls in this circus act, at times it is hard to tell, but I think you get the point.

    This is a strange time in history generally, with much of the world hoping to get in some normal summer vacation after 18 months of captivity, and it is also an odd time for simmers since a major update for everyone's favorite platform dropped while many involved in the platform and the dev community generally are in some stage of leaving for/enjoying/returning from the aforementioned much-needed-vacation. This is having a disruptive impact on communication and making it a bit harder for all of us to determine which things popping up are "a PMDG problem to solve" or "a platform-update-related hiccup that Asobo will fix later."

    We continue to log/track/research things just as quickly as we can, and as we adapt the product to the changes in the platform we will continue to hand you updates to keep you moving with the latest so that your enjoyment of the DC-6 is not interrupted.

    In other PMDG news:

    Right now about 75% of the development team's workflow is dedicated to getting the 737 into testing. We had originally planned to put the 737 into the hands of our beta team around 01AUG, but that timeline went up in flames when we learned through a blog-post that Microsoft had their Performance Plus update coming for the base platform. The new update sort of threw things into chaos around here and we haven't made the sort of progress we had anticipated in July, but we are beginning to see forward progress on 737 once again and I am just itching to begin the preview process. Not much longer for that now!

    Also in the background, we are putting an update for the PMDG 747 Queen of the Skies product line together for our beta teams. This update includes our new LNAV and flight director models and will be the first major overhaul to this area of our technology in nearly 12 years, which is exciting. The plan is that once our beta team signs off on it, we will push that to you and then begin rolling it into the 777 and 737 airplanes, both of which should go pretty quickly once the base tech is signed off in the 747. Once LNAV and the flight director are updated, we will make another pass-through to update the navdata process for all three product lines, which is the third-leg-of-the-stool for this core technology update cycle.

    And of course, the great news is that all of this will come to you at no cost with an update.

    Happy Birthday PMDG!

    07AUG will mark PMDG's 24th birthday! To celebrate, we are going to give you one week of 24% off all PMDG products for Prepar3D, beginning at 0001Z 07AUG21! If you have been on the fence about that new 777-200ER, now is your chance to save big, and we won't even make you eat an extra helping of cake in order to qualify!

    It is astounding to all of us that PMDG continues to grow and thrive after all of these years, and on behalf of all of us on the PMDG team, thank you. We couldn't have gotten here without you and we very much appreciate your business! (Now have some cake!)

    Source

