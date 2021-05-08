Final Approach Simulations – TBPB Barbados Grantley Adams International

This scenery is a complete and detailed representation of Grantley Adams International, including all buildings and unique architecture, detailed ground markings, static aircraft, and additional vehicles for an active and complete virtual airport.

Features (MSFS Version)

Detailed main terminal, modeled as it appears in real life, complete with PBR effects and vibrant night lighting.

Optional setting to include real world airlines at main terminals during installation.

Modeled interiors of the check in and departure halls.

Completely modeled hangars, cargo facilities, and other airport buildings.

Detailed custom runways, taxiways, and aprons.

Static cargo and business jets at remote ramps.

Airport populated with dozens of additional static ramp vehicles and baggage containers for an authentic, alive feel.

Open hangars which user can park inside with light aircraft.

Airport ramp illuminated with lights at night.

Purchase Final Approach Simulations – TBPB Barbados Grantley Adams International for MSFS 2020

Purchase Final Approach Simulations – TBPB Barbados Grantley Adams International for FSX

Purchase Final Approach Simulations – TBPB Barbados Grantley Adams International for Prepar3D