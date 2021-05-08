  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad toliss topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    leegra

    What Happened to Community Folder Mods?

    Thread Starter: leegra

    Apologies for a bit too much enthusiasm in my last "MSFS Installation Problem" post...I blame it on relief, after 10+ days of wrestling with MSFS......

    Last Post By: leegra Today, 06:06 PM Go to last post
    chicagorandy

    Update V Success Stories

    Thread Starter: chicagorandy

    There's a plentiful number of gripes, so I thought I'd start a thread with MY positive experience with the new Upgrade this morning. It took 'about'...

    Last Post By: Mac6737 Today, 05:24 PM Go to last post
    tiger1962

    SU5 Hotfix 2 due Friday 6th or Monday 9th

    Thread Starter: tiger1962

    The announcement has been made on flightsimulator.com: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t/regarding-your-feedback-upcoming-hotfix/436063 ...

    Last Post By: durhambuilder Today, 04:37 PM Go to last post
    guzler

    Photogrammetry poor loading over London

    Thread Starter: guzler

    Is anyone else finding really poor texture loading on the photogrammetry over London? I've followed the tips about improving the bandwidth settings...

    Last Post By: guzler Today, 04:31 PM Go to last post