GLS Studio - ShenYang TaoXian Intl Airport ZYTX for P3D v4/5

Shenyang Taoxian International Airport (IATA: SHE, ICAO: ZYTX), located in Taoxian street in the south suburb of Shenyang City, Liaoning Province, China, is 20 kilometers away from the center of Shenyang. It is a 4E level civil international airport, is China's first-class trunk airport, one of China's eight regional hub airports, Northeast China's air transport hub.

On April 16, 1989, Shenyang Taoxian airport was officially opened for navigation; on June 16, 1990, Shenyang Taoxian airport was officially established; on November 28, 1994, Shenyang Taoxian airport was renamed Shenyang Taoxian International Airport; on September 16, 2003, Shenyang Taoxian International Airport Co., Ltd. was formally established.

By the end of 2016, Shenyang Taoxian International Airport has one terminal in use, which is T3 terminal, with a building area of 248000 square meters, a runway length of 3200 meters, and 47 parking spaces. T3 terminal is designed and constructed to meet the requirements of 17.5 million passenger throughput in 2020 and 6430 passenger throughput in peak hours. As of August 2017, there were 149 routes through Taoxian airport, including 126 domestic routes and 23 international, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan routes.

In 2016, the passenger throughput of Shenyang Taoxian International Airport was 14967200, an increase of 11.8% on a year-on-year basis; the cargo and mail throughput was 155700 tons, an increase of 9.6% on a year-on-year basis; the take-off and landing sorties were 115100, an increase of 7.9% on a year-on-year basis, ranking 24th, 18th and 25th respectively in China.

In 2017, the passenger throughput of Shenyang Taoxian International Airport was 17342600, up 15.9% year-on-year, the highest growth rate in the past 10 years; the cargo and mail throughput was 159100 tons, up 2.1% year-on-year; the take-off and landing sorties were 127300, up 10.6% year-on-year; they continued to rank 24th, 18th and 25th in China.

Features

Highly detailed airport buildings

Accurate runway/apron lighting

Corrected layout with accurate road network and added vehicle traffic

