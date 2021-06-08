ASP3D Update Officially Released

B7877 of ActiveSky P3D has been officially released!

This newest update of ASP3D includes several improvements including enhanced EA (Enhanced Atmospherics) mode features with volumetric cloud transition smoothing enhancements, volumetric fog visibility improvements, better P3D version awareness and improved P3D 5.2HF1 integration.

This is a free update for all ASP3D users, available now at https://hifisimtech.com/downloads.

This latest version of the award-winning ActiveSky weather engine is made possible by dedicated developers, pilots, simmers, testers and supporters who are in pursuit of the best realism-based weather experience possible. Thanks to the continued support of ActiveSky, development continues on the P3D platform with many more features and enhancements in the works.

For more information about ActiveSky P3D, visit the ASP3D product page.