ASP3D Update Officially Released

    B7877 of ActiveSky P3D has been officially released!

    This newest update of ASP3D includes several improvements including enhanced EA (Enhanced Atmospherics) mode features with volumetric cloud transition smoothing enhancements, volumetric fog visibility improvements, better P3D version awareness and improved P3D 5.2HF1 integration.

    This is a free update for all ASP3D users, available now at https://hifisimtech.com/downloads.

    This latest version of the award-winning ActiveSky weather engine is made possible by dedicated developers, pilots, simmers, testers and supporters who are in pursuit of the best realism-based weather experience possible. Thanks to the continued support of ActiveSky, development continues on the P3D platform with many more features and enhancements in the works.

    Those who purchased from the FlightSim.Com Store can update simply by logging into their store account, goint to "My Account", and downloading the software. With any purchase at the FlightSim.Com Store you can download as often as you want and always get the latest version.

    For more information about ActiveSky P3D, visit the ASP3D product page.

