Pilot's Previews Alicante Airport For MSFS 2020

LEAL - Alicante Airport for MSFS: Today some shots of the internals of the teminal building. Still final WIP and just experimenting with the floor shininess. What do you think, too shiny or looks OK for you?

LEAL - Alicante Airport for MSFS will be available shortly at our webshop.

More screen shots emerging here over the coming days ...

Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport, is, as of 2019, the fifth-busiest airport in Spain based on passenger numbers, and the main airport serving the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia.

