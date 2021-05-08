  • Pilot's Previews Alicante Airport For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-05-2021 03:35 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Pilot's Previews Alicante Airport For MSFS 2020

    LEAL - Alicante Airport for MSFS: Today some shots of the internals of the teminal building. Still final WIP and just experimenting with the floor shininess. What do you think, too shiny or looks OK for you?

    LEAL - Alicante Airport for MSFS will be available shortly at our webshop.

    More screen shots emerging here over the coming days ...

    Pilot's Previews Alicante Airport For MSFS 2020

    Pilot's Previews Alicante Airport For MSFS 2020

    Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport, is, as of 2019, the fifth-busiest airport in Spain based on passenger numbers, and the main airport serving the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad toliss topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    tiger1962

    SU5 Hotfix 2 due Friday 6th or Monday 9th

    Thread Starter: tiger1962

    The announcement has been made on flightsimulator.com: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t/regarding-your-feedback-upcoming-hotfix/436063 ...

    Last Post By: durhambuilder Today, 04:37 PM Go to last post
    guzler

    Photogrammetry poor loading over London

    Thread Starter: guzler

    Is anyone else finding really poor texture loading on the photogrammetry over London? I've followed the tips about improving the bandwidth settings...

    Last Post By: guzler Today, 04:31 PM Go to last post
    chicagorandy

    Update V Success Stories

    Thread Starter: chicagorandy

    There's a plentiful number of gripes, so I thought I'd start a thread with MY positive experience with the new Upgrade this morning. It took 'about'...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 04:09 PM Go to last post
    johnyyz

    Installing MSFS2020

    Thread Starter: johnyyz

    Does it matter weather i have windows 10 home or pro version for MSFS2020 ????? thanks

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 02:49 PM Go to last post