    AuthentiKit Announces Mustang P-51D Flight Controls

    We are very proud to announce our second major collaboration with Aeroplane Heaven. Work has already started on a set of replica flight controls for the infamous warbird the Mustang P-51D. Aeroplane Heaven have kindly shared CAD directly from the team developing their P-51D for Microsoft Flight Simulator and we will be working from these resources to bring you perfectly matching flight controls for this magnificent aeroplane.

    Freeware – For The Community By The Community

    These are controls for the flight sim community by the flight sim community. Development is by a small team of simmers and as usual all flight controls are available on a freeware basis. The designs and instructions will be freely available for you to 3D print and assemble yourself. The other option will be available to purchase via our recommended parts supplier simkitsupplies.com who can introduce you to trusted and quality checked 3rd party printers from within the flight sim community who can print parts for you.

    Standard Connections

    All flight controls will be compatible with the AuthentiKit Universal Hub and quick release system allowing rapid switching between P-51D controls, Spitfire MkIX, Spitfire Mk1A and other warbirds and GA as they become supported.

    The controls which we intend to include in this set will include the following as minimum.

    • Flight stick
    • Throttle Quadrant
    • Trim Wheels
    • Flaps
    • Landing Gear

    AuthentiKit P-51 Trim Wheel

    Target release date is before the close of 2021 for the first flight controls although it is not certain everything will be complete by year end. Good progress is already being made on the trim wheels assembly as shown in the picture.

