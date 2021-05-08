Flight Illusion Launches A New Web Site

Flight Illusion is back with a new, comprehensive web site showcasing the more than 200 gauges and modules we offer. This hardware is used by thousands of home cockpit builders around the world in different kind of aircraft, ranging from a single engine aircraft, airliners to helicopters.

The web site is very easy to use. From the homepage you can choose from pictures showing exactly what kind of instruments are available (e.g. airliners, general aviation, helicopter). Or you can select the aircraft category from the top menu and from a submenu, you can opt for aircraft type, instrument type, controls and even full panels.

When selecting a gauge or a module, visitors can see the product page with price, technical info, picture from different angles.

One web page is dedicated to customized gauges. These are often for professional customers, but even amateur cockpit builders can ask for certain modifications to existing gauges. (e.g. modifying the faceplate).

Manuals, drivers and software can also be download from the site.

For more info, visit www.flightillusion.com