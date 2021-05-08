Origami Studios Bringing Barra Scenery To X-Plane

Origami Studios is proud to present our first freeware scenery: Barra Airport for X-Plane.

Are you ready to take on Barra? Located at the northern tip of the Island of Barra, Scotland. This airport is unique for being the only airport in the world with scheduled flights to land at a tidal beach. Whether you're just shuttling island residents, delivering cargo, or visiting for tourism, Barra is nothing short of spectacular views.

Origami has lovingly recreated this airport for FREE exclusively for X-Plane owners. With various features including:

4K PBR textures

Extremely high-fidelity modelling

Custom 3D terrain around the shoreline

Terminal with near full interior

Colour corrected grass for Orbx True-earth North (Mandatory requirement)

Custom water/sand markings with visual cues to aid sim-pilots

Barra will be arriving this summer.

