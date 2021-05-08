Rolling Cumulus - Max Rex Expedition: Maya Temple Of Gold

Welcome pilots! My name is Max Rex and I fly all over the world in expeditions, bush trips, missions and flights. If you join me you will embark on one of my most interesting expeditions I have had in a long time. A pretty girl scientist from Rome will join me for she is the one who has the Maya Scrolls which are supposed to tell where this Mystery City is located. You will help me with flying since we will be away in the jungles of Guatemala, Belize and Mexico.

Let's be clear, this is not a regular MSFS bush trip but you will still have to land at bush airstrips. You will have to make choices where to fly as well as follow routes which confidants tell us, like Dr. Efucious who lives in some outpost in Belize which we will have to look for. Then we will get some information from a guy in Chetumal, Mexico who does not want to show his face; we'll wait for his phone call.

So, Amigo join me in Guatemala City where it all starts and we'll fly into the Mayan realm, one of the greatest civilization of the planet Earth! (Oh, we'll communicate by voice all during the flights).

Features

New way of communicating by Max, Laura and you (sound)

You will meet characters who will make your flying most interesting

Weather will not be very kind

Stops in grass and dirt near Mayan ruins

Fly with your watch and the seat of your pants, no radio aids around the Mayan world

Easy to follow instructions that will get you to your destinations

Optimized for great visual quality and performance

You must land at the indicated "normal" airports to end the expedition with success

Flights can be followed in several freeware moving maps

Fly using only your compass for exciting and real to life situations

Listen to instructions from Max and Laura

