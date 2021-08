Lionheart Creations Trinidad Update Alert

There was a glitch (in the matrix) on the 4.2 release, a small, important detail was messed up and is fixed. If you downloaded and installed Build 4.2, please redownload to get the 4.2.1 update. Your planes with newer (cleaner) paint schemes will have their shine and reflections restored.

My humble apologies for the glitch.

