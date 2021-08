Just Flight Teases F-14 Tomcat For MSFS

Now then what do we have here? We'll be showing more and putting the product page live very soon so you can see more and read more. In the meantime enjoy these teasers.

F-14 Tomcat for MSFS coming soon...

The Grumman F-14 Tomcat is an American supersonic, twin-engine, two-seat, twin-tail, variable-sweep wing fighter aircraft. The Tomcat was developed for the United States Navy's Naval Fighter Experimental program after the collapse of the F-111B project.

