  Flying Free in Microsoft Flight Simulator Part 2

    Nels_Anderson
    Flying Free in Microsoft Flight Simulator Part 2

By Adrian McCormick

    By Adrian McCormick

    Hello again and welcome to another Flying Free article for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    In this second piece, I am again sharing my thoughts on three superb items which I think you will thoroughly enjoy. Since my last article here at FlightSim.Com, Microsoft Flight Simulator has been through several changes, and I must say for the better. Like many in the community, the updates were highly welcomed and gratefully received. Not only was the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator improved upon, but performance was increased too. As with past updates, the latest features and enhancements installed without issue and worked faultlessly, so well done to the Asobo team for making this happen. With that said, let's begin with the first of my recommended downloads.

    Bahamas Final by Art Poole

    Our first offering comes from Art Poole (no stranger to the world of flight simulation) and is a wonderful collection of airports located in the Bahamas...a part of the world I have always wanted to visit.

    Flying Free in MSFS 2020     Flying Free in MSFS 2020

    Flying Free in MSFS 2020     Flying Free in MSFS 2020

    Flying Free in MSFS 2020     Flying Free in MSFS 2020

    This package from Art includes Nassau's Lynden Pindling International Airport (MYNN) and all the other Bahamas airports served by Bahamas Air. These include MYAB, MYAF, MYAK, MYAM, MYAN, MYAP, MYAT, MYBG, MYBS, MYCA, MYCB, MYCI, MYEF, MYEH, MYEM, MYER, MYGF, MYIG, MYLD, MYLS, MYMM and MYSM (that's some collection). Most of the custom buildings in the scenery use objects from Art's previous FSX sceneries, but even though they are a few years old, they still work extremely well in the latest version of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    msfs_bahamas-final.zip

    Cardiff Airport By Stewart Haworth

    Flying Free in MSFS 2020

    Our second add-on is Cardiff Airport by Stewart Haworth. If the name seems familiar to you, then it is probably because Stewart was mentioned in my previous article, with his excellent rendition of Caernarfon Airport.

    Contrary to its name, Cardiff Airport is not actually located within Cardiff, but several miles west, near the village of Rhoose in the Vale of Glamorgan.

    In the early 1940s, the Air Ministry requisitioned land in the rural Vale of Glamorgan to set up a wartime satellite aerodrome and training base, named RAF Rhoose, for Royal Air Force (RAF) Spitfire pilots. Construction started in 1941, and the airfield officially began life on 7 April 1942 when it was taken over by No 53 Operational Training Unit. After WW2, the airfield fell into disuse and was abandoned. The individual who would then decide that Rhoose could be the site of a new airport was Lord Ogmore.

    Flying Free in MSFS 2020     Flying Free in MSFS 2020

    Flying Free in MSFS 2020     Flying Free in MSFS 2020

    Flying Free in MSFS 2020     Flying Free in MSFS 2020

    On inspecting the abandoned airfield, Ogmore found the location to be in extremely poor condition. However, he considered Rhoose could be suitable for civil aviation if time and money were to be spent on it. The Government accepted his proposal, and the Ministry of Aviation promptly began converting the abandoned airfield into a civilian airport. In October 1952, the new Rhoose Airport was opened with Aer Lingus offering flights to Dublin.

    Today the airport is the busiest airport in Wales, with the airport handling 1.66 million passengers in 2019.

    cardifffs2020.zip

    Pevensey Castle By Christian Grimsel

    Our final freeware offering comes by the way of Christian Grimsel and is a wonderful recreation of Pevensey Castle.

    Flying Free in MSFS 2020     Flying Free in MSFS 2020

    Pevensey Castle is a medieval castle and former Roman Saxon Shore fort at Pevensey in the English county of East Sussex. Built around 290 AD and known to the Romans as Anderitum, the fort appears to have been the base for a fleet called the Classis Anderidaensis. Anderitum fell into ruin following the end of the Roman occupation but was reoccupied in 1066 by the Normans, for whom it became a key strategic bulwark.

    The castle was occupied more or less continuously until the 16th century, apart from a possible break in the early 13th century when it was slighted during the First Barons' War. It had been abandoned again by the late 16th century and remained a crumbling, partly overgrown ruin until it was acquired by the state in 1925.

    Flying Free in MSFS 2020     Flying Free in MSFS 2020

    Flying Free in MSFS 2020     Flying Free in MSFS 2020

    Pevensey Castle was reoccupied between 1940 and 1945, during the Second World War, when it was garrisoned by units from the Home Guard, the British and Canadian armies and the United States Army Air Corps. In 1945 the castle was returned to civilian control and is now managed by English Heritage and is open to the public.

    pevensey-castle_v1_0_0.zip

    Conclusion

    So, there you have it, three amazing add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator which I feel you will get a lot of enjoyment from. Art Poole's incredible collection of airports allows you to discover the wonders of the Bahamas, Stewart Haworth's rendition of Cardiff provides both GA and commercial opportunities in which to explore the UK, and Christian Grimsel's interpretation of Pevensey Castle just makes for great sightseeing. It really does not get much better than this...especially when you consider it's all given for free!

    Happy flying!

    Adrian McCormick
    Flying Free in Microsoft Flight Simulator Part 1

