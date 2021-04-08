FeelThere Previews Cyril E. King Airport For X-Plane 11

Our favorite airport at FeelThere, TIST public airport located west of the central business district on the island of St. Thomas. It is currently the largest international airport in the United States Virgin Islands and one of the busiest hubs in the eastern Caribbean.

Cyril E. King Airport is a public airport located two miles (3 km) west of the central business district of Charlotte Amalie on the island of St. Thomas in the United States Virgin Islands. The airport operates one main runway, 7,000 ft by 150 ft (2,134 m by 46 m) long. The two-story terminal has 11 gates in two departure areas. The main section serves flights bound for the United States and Puerto Rico. It contains a restaurant and bar, gift shop, and duty-free store. Three smaller departure lounges serve international and St. Croix departures.

