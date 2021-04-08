  • FeelThere Previews Cyril E. King Airport For X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-04-2021 11:43 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FeelThere Previews Cyril E. King Airport For X-Plane 11

    Our favorite airport at FeelThere, TIST public airport located west of the central business district on the island of St. Thomas. It is currently the largest international airport in the United States Virgin Islands and one of the busiest hubs in the eastern Caribbean.

    Cyril E. King Airport is a public airport located two miles (3 km) west of the central business district of Charlotte Amalie on the island of St. Thomas in the United States Virgin Islands. The airport operates one main runway, 7,000 ft by 150 ft (2,134 m by 46 m) long. The two-story terminal has 11 gates in two departure areas. The main section serves flights bound for the United States and Puerto Rico. It contains a restaurant and bar, gift shop, and duty-free store. Three smaller departure lounges serve international and St. Croix departures.

    See other FeelThere products at the FlightSim.Com Store

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    markhoare

    A cautionary tale...

    Thread Starter: markhoare

    Hi all, Just a quick post to warn any potential buyers not to buy the the Microsoft/Asobo flight simulator. It is a total disaster. Sim update 5...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 12:55 PM Go to last post
    TnEMTP18325

    PROBLEM: ILS Into KATL Is OFF

    Thread Starter: TnEMTP18325

    I have tried twice know to do an ILS into KATL and both times it brings me down into the middle of the terminal from the SW side of the facility, no...

    Last Post By: Aptosflier Today, 12:49 PM Go to last post
    bosco555

    Boeing TC45 Goshoawk Issue By Dino Cattaneo

    Thread Starter: bosco555

    Hi all and sorry if this was posted before. I downloaded the above and installed it per instructions. However, cockpit views are transparent....

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 09:19 AM Go to last post
    HardCub

    Press Any Key To Start... ???

    Thread Starter: HardCub

    Hello friends. It's Glenn. Yes, I am still alive and doing well. (thanks for asking LOL) Just working waaaay too much. I have really missed flying so...

    Last Post By: HardCub Today, 09:15 AM Go to last post