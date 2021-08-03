Aviat Husky A-1C Now Available For MSFS 2020

The Microsoft Flight Simulator team is thrilled to announce the release of an incredibly detailed Aviat Aircraft Husky A-1C add-on for the platform.

The A-1C is the latest, most advanced, and most powerful iteration of Aviat's Husky line, a standout short takeoff and landing adventure aircraft. The single-engine, tandem twin-seat A-1C is an impeccably capable machine, whether operating from a concrete runway, a sandbar with tundra tires, a lake with floats, or a glacier with skis.

The Aviat Aircraft Husky A-1C is available today on the Microsoft Flight Simulator in-sim marketplace for $14.99. The sky is calling!

