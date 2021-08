FS2Crew - All Access Pack for FSX/P3D Now Available

Over $400 worth of FS2Crew products for FSX and P3D bundled together for one low price!

This is the ultimate FS2Crew bundle pack for all FSX/P3D flight simulation enthusiasts!

All the best FS2Crew products for FSX and Prepar3D (V1 to 5) in one single pack at one super low price!

For FSX and Prepar3D users, this is your chance to get over 400 euros worth of FS2Crew product for one amazing price.

This pack represents our entire FS2Crew collection for FSX and P3D. It covers approximately 15 years worth of FS2Crew products.

Please note that the host aircraft is not included.

With the exception of RAAS and UGCX, these products are expansion packs for the host aircraft; they add the flight crew to the aircraft.

FS2CREW Products Included In The Pack

P3D (V1 to V5) Versions:

FS2CREW: PMDG 737 NGX-U EDITION

FS2CREW: PMDG 777 EDITION

FS2CREW: PMDG 747 QOTS II EDITION

FS2CREW: FSLABS AIRBUS EDITION

FS2CREW: MAJESTIC DASH 8 Q400 EDITION

FS2CREW: AEROSOFT CRJ EDITION

FS2CREW: QUALITY WINGS 787 EDITION

FS2CREW: MADDOG X REBOOT

FS2CREW: AEROSOFT AIRBUS PROFESSIONAL

FS2CREW: IFLY 737NG EDITION

ULTIMATE GROUND CREW X

RAAS PROFESSIONAL

FSX Versions:

FS2CREW: PMDG 737 NGX REBOOT

FS2CREW: PMDG 737 GLOBAL VOICE SET

FS2CREW: PMDG 777 EDITION

FS2CREW: PMDG 777 GLOBAL VOICE SET

FS2CREW: PMDG 747 QOTS II EDITION

FS2CREW: PMDG MD-11 EDITION

FS2CREW: PMDG J41 EDITION

FS2CREW: MAJESTIC DASH 8 Q400 EDITION

FS2CREW: MAJESTIC DASH 8 GLOBAL VOICE SET

FS2CREW: QUALITY WINGS 787 EDITION

FS2CREW: MADDOG X REBOOT

FS2CREW: AEROSOFT AIRBUS

FS2CREW: AEROSOFT AIRBUS GLOBAL VOICE SET

FS2CREW: IFLY 737NG EDITION

ULTIMATE GROUND CREW X

RAAS PROFESSIONAL

Purchase FS2Crew - All Access Pack for FSX/P3D Now Available