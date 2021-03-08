  • Dominic Design Team - King Fahd International Airport for MSFS

    King Fahd International Airport (IATA: DMM, ICAO: OEDF), also known as Dammam International Airport or simply Dammam Airport or King Fahd Airport, is the international airport serving Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The airport is located 31 km (19 miles) northwest of downtown Dammam and is named after the former King of Saudi Arabia, Fahd ibn Abdulaziz. The airport serves the entire Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia and is one of the three primary international airports in the kingdom. King Fahd International is also the largest airport in the world by area, with the area of the airport property being an approximate 776 sq km (300 square miles), even though the airport building itself is just 36.75 km2 (14.19 sq mi).

    Features

    • PBR textures
    • Dynamic rain on the control tower
    • Dynamic light
    • Mark the actual basis
    • Custom pavement, meticulously handcrafted, exposing all imperfections including dirt

