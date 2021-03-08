Globall Art - SBSP Congonhas Airport for X-Plane

São Paulo/Congonhas Airport - Deputado Freitas Nobre, or simply Congonhas Airport, (IATA: CGH, ICAO: SBSP) is a domestic airport in the city of São Paulo, the second busiest in Brazil. The aerodrome is located in the south of the city, in the Vila Congonhas district, Campo Belo district, and part of the Jabaquara district. It is 10.6 km away from the center of the capital and 35 km from the São Paulo-Guarulhos International Airport. It is considered the executive airport in Brazil due to the large number of its passengers traveling on business between São Paulo and other major centers such as Rio de Janeiro (Santos Dumont airport) and Brasília.

Scenery Characteristics

Accurate replica of Congonhas Airport, updated 2021.

Precise modeling, based on original references, plans and other studies.

Fully customized pavement, with ambient occlusion included in textures.

Customized taxiway sign.

Auto Gate by Marginal compatible custom jetways.

Customized VGDS system, Congonhas; controlled by Dataref Marginal plugins.

Static objects, vehicles and aircraft are present in the scene.

Avenues and streets with custom and standard vehicle traffic; controlled by the Marginal Ground Traffic plugin.

HDR lighting with custom night textures.

Custom textures with ambient occlusion.

X-Plane standard animated traffic service.

Custom Approach Light Systems (ALS).

Included taxi routes for aircraft, “taxi route”.

Compatible taxi routes configured for World Traffic (WT3) and other plugins.

Ramp Start set for airlines.

Terminal 1 with rendered interior.

New Control Tower with the interior rendered.

Very precise mesh of fully edited terrain in the Airport area.

Package Includes

BR-A-SBSP Roads

BR-B-SBSP Congonhas Airport

BR-D-SBSP Mesh

Instruction Manuals

