IndiaFoxtEcho Quick Update On DCS MB339

Quick update on the DCS MB339 side - we are moving forward with the development and it is looking better than ever.

The team is going the extra mile in terms of system simulation, and in the simulation of the failures in particular... here is what happens if you takeoff with the canopy open.

But apart from these eye-candy, we think it shaping up to be a very complete and realistic simulation of this aircraft.

Source