  • Just Flight - Santa Paula Airport KSZP for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-02-2021 06:52 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight - Santa Paula Airport KSZP for MSFS

    Santa Paula Airport (KSZP) is a privately owned, public use airport located one nautical mile (2 km) southeast of the city of Santa Paula in Ventura County It exclusively serves privately operated general aviation aircraft with no scheduled commercial service and is home to over 309 individual aircraft. Covering an area of 51 acres, at an elevation of 243 feet (74 m) above mean sea level, the airport has one runway with an asphalt surface and one helipad designated.

    With an average of over 266 take-offs and landings a day, its busy traffic and a pattern altitude of just 850 feet, plus electrical wires on short final, landing at Santa Paula demands focus and skill from the pilot.

    Just Flight - Santa Paula Airport KSZP for MSFS

    Santa Paula is just a short hop away from many of Southern California's other unique locations and is also a popular attraction for general aviation in the SoCal area. Because of its very attractive fuel rates, many aviators make a stopover here before heading home.

    This scenery is designed for Microsoft Flight Simulator as a tribute to the airport of Santa Paula, attempting to honor every part of its history. It makes use of all the incredible features the Microsoft Flight Simulator platform has to offer, such as high definition full PBR texturing and incredibly detailed modelling of the 100+ hangars and buildings at Santa Paula.

    Just Flight - Santa Paula Airport KSZP for MSFS

    Features

    • Detailed modelling of 100+ hangars and buildings
    • Meticulous focus on details, creating an immersive experience at the airport
    • Custom animated and weather-responsive elements such as windsocks and flags
    • Fully designed for Microsoft Flight Simulator with hand-crafted PBR textures for every object creating realistic depth, roughness, shadows, and highlights
    • Complete night lighting environment for the entire airport area
    • Enhanced elevation
    • Enhanced grass and vegetation on and around the airport
    • Realistic markings and obstructions on and around the airport
    • Tested and validated by actual residents and aviators from the Santa Paula airport community

    Just Flight - Santa Paula Airport KSZP for MSFS

    Just Flight - Santa Paula Airport KSZP for MSFS

    Purchase Just Flight - Santa Paula Airport KSZP for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    aler

    Can somebody give a hand?

    Thread Starter: aler

    Everything was working fine after the SU5, and all of a sudden I got this. Any suggestions?

    Last Post By: aler Today, 08:00 PM Go to last post
    HAJOREI

    MSFS installation problem

    Thread Starter: HAJOREI

    Couldn't start MSFS for a few days. Hanged itself after checking for updates. Several attempts to restart, were unsuccessful. I then uninstalled...

    Last Post By: bam1220 Today, 07:21 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Shinmeiwa PS-1 FS2002 model

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    This is a FS2002 model of the Shinmeiwa PS-1 by Michael R. Cantrell here in the library. I'm still playing with it in FS2004, this isn't my paint as...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 07:12 PM Go to last post
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    The Complaint Threads....Asobo does not visit here, so MODERATORS, Please take action

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    And can we put a stop to them all? Since the last update there's been nothing BUT complaints in this forum, and people saying, I'm going back to...

    Last Post By: Nels_Anderson Today, 07:03 PM Go to last post