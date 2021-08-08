  • Review: Flysimware Mitsubishi MU-2B-60 For FSX/P3D

    Mitsubishi MU-2B-60

    Publisher: Flysimware

    Review Author:
    Richard Nurse

    Suggested Price:
    $39.99
    Buy Here

    Flysimware Mitsubishi MU-2B-60

    Another turboprop for Prepar3D V5 is very much appreciated, but is the MU-2 by Flysimware any good?

    The MU-2B-60 is a very welcomed addition to the simulator market since users of Prepar3D Version 5 do not have a very wide selection of turboprop aircraft that do not require high-end GPU's to run smoothly, and therefore provide value to the simmer. The Majestic Software Q400 is fantastic in that it runs very well on P3D V5 with minimal GPU VRAM requirements, but the Q400 is not suited to small airports with very short, or unprepared runways. The King Air and 180 EVO by Milviz are great but are way to intensive on the GPU! This is where Flysimware's rendition of the Mitsubishi MU-2 has its unique value; it provides simmers with a high-quality simulation experience of a turboprop aircraft with STOL capabilities for flying to those lesser-known airports and runways, while remaining compliant with relatively low-end PC's for better frame rates.

    Flysimware has designed the MU-2B-60 using hundreds of photos and engine sound recordings from an owner who recently restored his MU-2B-60 aircraft. They promise that this MU-2 is the most realistic Garrett turboprop simulator aircraft on the market. Systems modelling is a primary feature, and Flysimware has used custom coding to accurately simulate the aircraft's systems down to the smallest detail. At a price of $39.99, I would expect that this is indeed an impressive aircraft, but can it really stand up to its real-life counterpart? Here are some of the primary features offered in this MU-2 simulation:

    • Real World operational with high quality specs
    • 100% shareable cockpit
    • HD textures / World Reflections / Specular effects / AO static shadow effects
    • Self shadowing effects for interior model (DX10 only)
    • Custom sound set with bonus virtual cockpit and environment sounds
    • Custom coding for real World gauges and animations
    • Includes Sperry and Collins flight instruments and tested for accuracy
    • GTX330 TRANSPONDER / FLYSIMWARE GNS 530
    • Flight1 GTN 750 GPS integration (Must own product)
    • Milviz WX Advantage Radar integration (Must own product)
    • Accurate pressurization system
    • High quality animated pilots with optional settings
    • Aircraft option panel allows you to add luggage change aircraft modes and pilots
    • Service hangar to repair engines or failures
    • NTS check / Propeller start Locks system / Accurate start up and shut down procedure
    • Complete auto pilot modes with IAS climb
    • Animated first stage compressor turbines
    • Custom windshield rain effects and custom world reflections
    • Custom coding for 2 Garrett TPE331 turboprop engines and sounds for the most realistic Garrett simulation ever produced. Now known as Honeywell 331 engines! This is a geared drive engine unlike the common turboprop you find in a King Air aircraft.

    Sounds

    • Custom sound set
    • Custom sound module for environment and interior sounds

    Installation

    Installation is very straight forward, and does not require any specific coding, or knowledge of P3D's backend functions. It has a multi-platform installer, so you can install the aircraft on FSX and P3D at the same time.

    Flysimware Mitsubishi MU-2B-60

    Flysimware Mitsubishi MU-2B-60

