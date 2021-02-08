  • Simple Traffic Cancelled

    Aerosoft - Simple Traffic

    Time for an update... Not a good one. SimUpdate 5 wrecked this project as it changed the AI traffic and encrypted the files we were depending on. So at this moment this project is dead. For me this is just a bummer and at this moment a loss of a solid day of work. For Jeff, who worked on this for months it is a massive blow to the groin. Just imagine his position, how he feels.

    Now we have not given up. There are options but not as smooth and 'simply' as we were aiming for. These are explored. Plans are made, spreadsheets that have costs and expected sales are being done. We loved this project and if there is any way we can make it work it will be done. But we need the sim to be a stable platform. So it could all be taking a while.

    On behalf of Aerosoft and Jeff, sorry.

