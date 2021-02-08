FlightSimulator.me - Ingamepanels Pack For MSFS Expanded

Developer Rafael Santos announces an expansion to his panels collection for Microsoft Flight. With the addition of a new descent calculator it now becomes Ingamepanels 8in1 Pack For MSFS The pack includes other handy features like a METAR viewer, navmap, PDF viewer, Oculus VR panel and more.
The full list of panels includes:
- IVAO VATSIM MAP v1.3
- METAR Viewer v1.4
- VFRMap Enhanced v1.7
- Oculus VR Panel v1.1
- Ingamepanel NAVMAP v1.4
- CANVAS v1.0
- Ingamepanel PDF Viewer v1.2
- Descent Calculator v1.1
Same price: $10.