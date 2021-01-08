Canadian Xpress August 2021 Monthly Challenge

Orlando is the 3rd largest city in the state of Florida and is the gateway city to many attractions. Adventures at Disney World, Daytona Speedway along with the Space Coast all start in Orlando. Orlando Airport (KMCO) is the largest airport in the state, handling over 50 million passengers in 2019. The airport features a large central glassed Atrium in the main terminal area surrounded by several hotels. From there passengers are shuttled to 4 main airside terminals via automated tramways.

What makes Orlando one of the most scenic approach airports in the world is not only the surrounding landscape, but what's been built on that landscape. Flights from the Northeast, pass over the white sand beaches of Daytona and one of the most popular motorsport speedways in the world. Flights from the North and Southwest get to see the massive Disney theme parks. Well flights from the East and Southeast, can see where history was and still is being made at the Kennedy Space Centre.

Your mission is to fly from Lynden Pindling (MYNN) to Orlando (KMCO) with any Canadian Xpress freeware or payware aircraft you have the rank to fly.

Join Canadian Xpress today by visiting CanadianXpress.ca to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:

Aerosoft Products

Bonus Flight Hours

Canadian Xpress Monthly Challenge Award

The August 2021 Monthly Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress pilots from August 1st until August 29th, 2021.

*Canadian Xpress accepts 50% of your VATSIM, IVAO or other virtual airline hours with no limits.