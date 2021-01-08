Taburet - Railways/Roads Trees Mod - Austria/Switzerland

In MSFS 2020 railways and often roads are covered by trees when crossing through forests or areas where there are trees. The function of this mod is to clear misplaced trees covering the roads and railways. When the roads and railways are covered by trees they are not visible anymore. This mod reshapes the trees around the railways; all roads; tramways; funicular paths.

Coverage: Austria and Switzerland.

