  • Recent Forum Activity

    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Avia 51

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Had to transition to Edge! :mad:

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 04:19 PM
    Aptosflier

    Navigraph subscription, worth it?

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    It seems that the only way I can get an ILS approach to work in the Garmin 3000 is to set up a flight plan in it, the way a RL pilot would do it,...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 04:06 PM
    davidc2

    Drone problem

    Thread Starter: davidc2

    I've noticed that while in drone mode, it will start listing down to the right. Once I reset it (number 5 key on the numeric keyboard) the drone...

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 03:58 PM
    markhoare

    Back to FS9 after a break.

    Thread Starter: markhoare

    Hi guys and gals. I am returning to my beloved FS2004 and FSX too after finally throwing in the towel with MSFS2020. I am looking forward to happy...

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 03:57 PM