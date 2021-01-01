Team SDB Scenery - RAF Wyton TSR2 for P3D v4/v5

In the 1950s and 1960s the British Aircraft Corporation was formed from an amalgamation of several existing manufacturers to develop a Tactical Strike Reconnaissance aircraft and TSR-2 was born. Sadly only one prototype was fully completed and flew before the project was cancelled by the (short sighted?) Labour government of Harold Wilson. Had it entered service RAF Wyton could have been one of the designated bases.

Another victim of the political axe was the Avro Canada CF-105 Arrow. It was in later stages of development and the Arrow had flown for only a year before being cancelled. At the time, it was the world's most advanced interceptor, a superb aircraft that would have probably served well into the 1980's in some form. The misguided belief at the time that Surface to Air Missile (SAM) technology would render it and other interceptors obsolete contributed to the cancellation of the Arrow project on February 20, 1959.

It is that "what if" scenario that is depicted here with RAF Wyton based TSR2's and visiting CF-105 Arrows.

The scenery consists of:

Enhanced aerial view

Ground polygon Aligned with Just Flight VFR Real Scenery NexGen 3D

Full complement of hangars and support buildings

Technical site and accommodation representative of the period

Operational night lighting

Dynamic night lighting in Prepar3D v4/v5

AI BAC TSR2, Avro Canada CF-105 Arrow, and English Electric Canberra

Static C-130 Hercules transports

Bristol Bloodhound Mk II missiles

Team SDB donates a portion of revenues from its products to UK Help for Heroes and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

