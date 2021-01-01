  • PMDG Further Updates DC-6 For MSFS 2020

    PMDG

    A few moments ago we released another update for the PMDG DC-6 for MSFS via the Operations Center.

    This update is primarily targeted at visual aspects of the PMDG DC-6 that were incorrectly exported in build 33, but also includes a couple of minor fixes in our ongoing maintenance of the product and curative efforts for some of the things that changed with the large MSFS platform update released this week.

    I mentioned in in my post earlier this week that PMDG was admitted to the test program for the new MSFS update with only a few days to prep the DC-6 for the transition. We missed some key documentation changes related to Asobo's SDK, and this caused us to accidentally export the DC-6 cockpit at lower resolution than normal, which created some really bad visuals in the VC. This update cures that problem by putting the cockpit back to the correct resolution.

    We have implemented something that we *think* fixes the problem of the randomly spinning volume knob on the Asobo GPS used in the DC-6. We aren't sure why that knob is an issue, but we were able to implement a way to make it stop spinning, which then unsticks the AFE who was getting hung up by that particular artifact.

    Also included in this update:

    • Level-of-detail (LOD) fixes for the exterior
    • Overhauled the cabin heating/cooling system for correctness
    • Cabin pressurization fixes
    • Engine health display fixes

    We have other items we are still working on, but thought it was important to get you this update in time for your weekend flying!

    One last item I want to touch on: I mentioned in my previous post that we had reported back to Asobo that in their last build prior to platform update, we saw a significant drop in performance in the DC-6. Continuing discussion with Asobo has shown that we weren't not imagining this change- there was indeed a change made to the release version of the MSFS platform that took performance away from the DC-6.

    Asobo indicated that they turned off a particular rendering channel because it needed more time in development to solve a few problems, and it just happens that the DC-6 benefits significantly from this particular channel- hence we saw the loss of performance in the release build. The good news, however, is that they were able to resolve the issues they were experiencing, and this channel is expected to be reactivated in a subsequent update from Asobo- and then you will see a pretty significant boost in performance with the DC-6.

    So, good things still to come!

    Source

