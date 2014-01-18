Microsoft Flight Simulator Hotfix Is Out

Release Notes 1.18.14.0

PC users: Some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title's performance and behavior. Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.

Stability/Performance

Fixed various crashes in game and on the world map

Fixed crashes related to the offline AI traffic

Fixed minor memory leaks

Input

The title should no longer freeze for a very long time when connecting / disconnecting peripherals

Navigation

Fixed broken flight plan for Garmin devices when adding an enroute waypoint that was inserted as a destination

Fixed flight planner not resetting when going from one activity to another

Fixed flight plan from flight assistant not displaying on certain planes when VFR map is open after the destination is set

Fixed freezes happening when using the flight assistant when setting a new destination

UI

VR options should no longer be duplicated in the Option menu

Marketplace "Get and download" and "Download" buttons will now function as expected on the Content Page

User unable to interact with UI elements with the in game cursor for free flight in some cases

Planes

Improvements of pitot static system to fix altimeter bugs, improve accuracy and correctly simulate temperature impact

Fixed AutoBrakes Button Behavior on the Airbus A320Neo

Activity / Gameplay

The correct runway is now taken into account for the Landing challenge at Nice

Pilots are now displayed in external view at the Isafjordur Landing challenge

Title will no longer become unresponsive after using Fuel Supply and using a fuel or payload as a numerical value via ATC Ground Services

Some achievements will no longer be awarded in error for certain landing scenarios

Weather

Fixed big temperature spikes at high altitudes

SDK

Added new airspace to nearest facility JS API

Fixed crashes on WASM modules for older CPUs

