  • Microsoft Flight Simulator Hotfix Is Out

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-30-2021 02:48 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Microsoft Flight Simulator Hotfix Is Out

    Release Notes 1.18.14.0

    PC users: Some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title's performance and behavior. Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.

    Stability/Performance

    • Fixed various crashes in game and on the world map
    • Fixed crashes related to the offline AI traffic
    • Fixed minor memory leaks

    Input

    • The title should no longer freeze for a very long time when connecting / disconnecting peripherals

    Navigation

    • Fixed broken flight plan for Garmin devices when adding an enroute waypoint that was inserted as a destination
    • Fixed flight planner not resetting when going from one activity to another
    • Fixed flight plan from flight assistant not displaying on certain planes when VFR map is open after the destination is set
    • Fixed freezes happening when using the flight assistant when setting a new destination

    UI

    • VR options should no longer be duplicated in the Option menu
    • Marketplace "Get and download" and "Download" buttons will now function as expected on the Content Page
    • User unable to interact with UI elements with the in game cursor for free flight in some cases

    Planes

    • Improvements of pitot static system to fix altimeter bugs, improve accuracy and correctly simulate temperature impact
    • Fixed AutoBrakes Button Behavior on the Airbus A320Neo

    Activity / Gameplay

    • The correct runway is now taken into account for the Landing challenge at Nice
    • Pilots are now displayed in external view at the Isafjordur Landing challenge
    • Title will no longer become unresponsive after using Fuel Supply and using a fuel or payload as a numerical value via ATC Ground Services
    • Some achievements will no longer be awarded in error for certain landing scenarios

    Weather

    • Fixed big temperature spikes at high altitudes

    SDK

    • Added new airspace to nearest facility JS API
    • Fixed crashes on WASM modules for older CPUs

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: mfs, microsoft, msfs

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    cobalt

    crazy smoke

    Thread Starter: cobalt

    What is with the "smoke" emanating from smokestacks since the recent update? It looks like crude line drawings of polygons that appear to move like...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 03:49 PM Go to last post
    JohnFoz

    Update 5 download keeps locking up in Installation Manager

    Thread Starter: JohnFoz

    Downloading seems to be working with regard to download speed etc. Trouble is it only works for a few minutes before it seems to go into a loop,...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 03:47 PM Go to last post
    sparky347

    MSFS landing challenges

    Thread Starter: sparky347

    I have been trying out the MSFS landing challenges . I have installed the latest uodate. Seemed to go well . Actually it seemed to improve some...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 03:43 PM Go to last post
    PDohm123

    Issue with Thomas Ruth DC-10 series - Airplane Menu

    Thread Starter: PDohm123

    Good afternoon all! I've got a problem with the Thomas Ruth DC-10 series that's cropping up and I have no idea what's causing it. In the airplane...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 03:36 PM Go to last post