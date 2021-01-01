Release Update NL2000 5.05

The NL2000 team has released version 5.05 of the Dutch scenery for P3D v5. We completely rebuilt the airport Teuge EHTE to the situation 2021. Also Schiphol EHAM has some improvements, like the connection of the taxiway S to runway 24 and surface improvements. Ameland EHAL has now a big solar park. We added a small helipad EHHS Harskamp and the international airport Maastricht Aachen EHBK has some new buildings and improved surface. We also adjusted our NL2000 library and 3D map. And there were some improvements on the airport Groningen EHGG and Hoogeveen EHHO. For the installation of the packages is the new installer version 4.0.110 needed.

nl-2000.com