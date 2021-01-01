Seafront Simulations Releases Two Vessels Add-ons For MSFS

Seafront Simulations releases today two new products to overhaul your default AI ship and leisure boat traffic in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Vessels Enhanced AI replaces the default with high quality, night lit yachts, catamarans, motorboats, fishing boats, cargo ships and cruise ships with this global add-on.

Vessels Global Shipping adds around 50,000 routes and tens of thousands of high-quality, PBR, night-lit utility, fishing and cargo ships.

Includes wakes with Sim Update 5!

If you're an FSX or P3D user and feel like adding some fantastic AI ships with real world routes to your sim, then head on over to the file library and check out Global AI Ship Traffic V2:

global_ai_ship_traffic_v2.zip

With over 1300 downloads, why not leave the authors a message of thanks.