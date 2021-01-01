  • Lionheart Releases Trinidad TB21 GT v4.2 MSFS

    Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS

    Lionheart Creations announces an update for the Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS 2020. This is now Build 4.2.

    It includes quite a few updates and also the package is adapted for the new updates in MSFS; fully SU5 compliant and works with the new XBox style Mouse-Lock control routines.

    Changelog Build 4.2

    Updates And Fixes

    • Lights issue where they were turning off when going to exterior view is repaired
    • Updates to 3D instrumentation
    • OAT instrument recalibrated
    • Instrument lights revamped at different angles, blue glow system reset to different circuit to keep from coming on when off at flight startups

    Mods And Enhancements

    • Updates to mesh of instrument pod faces, more flatter, actual realistic look
    • Foot step pylons animate with retractable landing gear
    • Updates to handling including flaps performance
    • Updates to Autopilot performance characteristics courtesy of Onimanius
    • New SU5 Update 'Mouse Lock' systems integrated into click zones on the knobs and switches and levers in the cockpit with the cool click/drag readouts. Knobs and bits glow blue when you mouse over over them.
    • Fuel selector integrated to SU5 update

    Lionheart Creations - Trinidat TB 21 GT

    Purchase Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS

