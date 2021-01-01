Lionheart Releases Trinidad TB21 GT v4.2 MSFS

This is now Build 4.2.

It includes quite a few updates and also the package is adapted for the new updates in MSFS; fully SU5 compliant and works with the new XBox style Mouse-Lock control routines.

Changelog Build 4.2

Updates And Fixes

Lights issue where they were turning off when going to exterior view is repaired

Updates to 3D instrumentation

OAT instrument recalibrated

Instrument lights revamped at different angles, blue glow system reset to different circuit to keep from coming on when off at flight startups

Mods And Enhancements

Updates to mesh of instrument pod faces, more flatter, actual realistic look

Foot step pylons animate with retractable landing gear

Updates to handling including flaps performance

Updates to Autopilot performance characteristics courtesy of Onimanius

New SU5 Update 'Mouse Lock' systems integrated into click zones on the knobs and switches and levers in the cockpit with the cool click/drag readouts. Knobs and bits glow blue when you mouse over over them.

Fuel selector integrated to SU5 update

