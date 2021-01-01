Lionheart Releases Trinidad TB21 GT v4.2 MSFS

It includes quite a few updates and also the package is adapted for the new updates in MSFS; fully SU5 compliant and works with the new XBox style Mouse-Lock control routines.
Changelog Build 4.2
Updates And Fixes
- Lights issue where they were turning off when going to exterior view is repaired
- Updates to 3D instrumentation
- OAT instrument recalibrated
- Instrument lights revamped at different angles, blue glow system reset to different circuit to keep from coming on when off at flight startups
Mods And Enhancements
- Updates to mesh of instrument pod faces, more flatter, actual realistic look
- Foot step pylons animate with retractable landing gear
- Updates to handling including flaps performance
- Updates to Autopilot performance characteristics courtesy of Onimanius
- New SU5 Update 'Mouse Lock' systems integrated into click zones on the knobs and switches and levers in the cockpit with the cool click/drag readouts. Knobs and bits glow blue when you mouse over over them.
- Fuel selector integrated to SU5 update