SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator - Extended Edition v1.10 Released

    SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator - Extended Edition for MSFS

    We are pleased to announce a massive update to "A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition".

    Version 1.10 adds over 20 additional pages of content all designed to help you get the most out of your flight sim. These pages include details on the new 'Lock' interaction system, cursor controls, new locations to visit and a spotlight on Honeycomb Aeronautical's hardware. Additionally, we have amended a number of images and details which changed when Sim Update V was released earlier this week.

    SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator - Extended Edition for MSFS

    Whilst we did hope to have the PMDG DC-6 tutorial ready for this update, we need a little more time to polish it and test it against the new update so that you get a great experience. We'll be issuing the DC-6 tutorial in an upcoming update to the guide in the very near future.

    A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition v1.10 is a free update for existing owners that can be downloaded from your original account purchase.

    SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator - Extended Edition for MSFS

    If you own the original A Guide to Flight Simulator, you can get this extensive update (along with nearly 100 new pages of content) by upgrading to the Extended Edition. You can upgrade from your original store for a discounted rate (£8.99 / €10.50 / $12.00).

    Otherwise, you can buy A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition today and get instant access to over 380-pages of incredible content all designed to help newcomers and experienced simmers alike get the most from the new flight simulator.

    SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator - Extended Edition for MSFS

    Changelog v1.10

    • NEW - World Map Functionality Changes
    • NEW - Flight Model and Accessibility Info Added
    • NEW - 'Lock' interaction and cursor info (plus how to remove on PC)
    • NEW - Sim Update V - Update Info*
    • NEW - Spotlight - Top 5 Payware
    • NEW - Spotlight - Honeycomb Hardware
    • NEW - Discovery - Scenic Locations
    • NEW - Flight Assistant and New Assiatances
    • UPDATE - Info on aircraft with ski and float varients added
    • CHANGE - Changed some imagery to reflect the new UI
    • FIX - Contents page error fixed
    • FIX - Minor spelling mistakes fixed

    SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator - Extended Edition for MSFS

    NOTE - The update was released towards the end of the production of this update. Some of the Training Flight information has yet to be created for this update, but will be added in the next major guide update.

    Total Page Count: 381.

