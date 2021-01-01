MSFS 2020 Development Update

What a week it's been! Thank you to the entire community for supporting us during launch this past Tuesday, and welcome all new Xbox Series X|S players! We hope you are enjoying the sim. Our team has been collecting your feedback, first impressions, and more and we would like to share that a hotfix will be live tomorrow, July 30th, at 8 am PT (1500 UTC) to download on both PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Here are the release notes:
Stability/Performance
- Fixed various crashes in game and on the world map
- Fixed crashes related to the offline AI traffic
- Fixed minor memory leaks
Input
- The title should no longer freeze for a very long time when connecting / disconnecting peripherals
Navigation
- Fixed broken flight plan for Garmin devices when adding an enroute waypoint that was inserted as a destination
- Fixed flight planner not resetting when going from one activity to another
- Fixed flight plan from flight assistant not displaying on certain planes when VFR map is open after the destination is set
- Fixed freezes happening when using the flight assistant when setting a new destination
UI
- VR options should no longer be duplicated in the Option menu
- Marketplace "Get and download" and "Download" buttons will now function as expected on the Content Page
- User unable to interact with UI elements with the in game cursor for free flight in some cases
Planes
- Improvements of pitot static system to fix altimeter bugs, improve accuracy and correctly simulate temperature impact
- Fixed AutoBrakes Button Behavior on the Airbus A320Neo
Activity / Gameplay
- The correct runway is now taken into account for the Landing challenge at Nice
- Pilots are now displayed in external view at the Isafjordur Landing challenge
- Title will no longer become unresponsive after using Fuel Supply and using a fuel or payload as a numerical value via ATC Ground Services
- Some achievements will no longer be awarded in error for certain landing scenarios
Weather
- Fixed big temperature spikes at high altitudes
SDK
- Added new airspace to nearest facility JS API
- Fixed crashes on WASM modules for older CPUs
- We are actively working on making this sim the best experience possible, and look forward to seeing videos, comments, and more from you about this release.