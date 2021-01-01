  • MSFS 2020 Development Update

    MSFS 2020 Development Update

    What a week it's been! Thank you to the entire community for supporting us during launch this past Tuesday, and welcome all new Xbox Series X|S players! We hope you are enjoying the sim. Our team has been collecting your feedback, first impressions, and more and we would like to share that a hotfix will be live tomorrow, July 30th, at 8 am PT (1500 UTC) to download on both PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Here are the release notes:

    Stability/Performance

    • Fixed various crashes in game and on the world map
    • Fixed crashes related to the offline AI traffic
    • Fixed minor memory leaks

    Input

    • The title should no longer freeze for a very long time when connecting / disconnecting peripherals

    Navigation

    • Fixed broken flight plan for Garmin devices when adding an enroute waypoint that was inserted as a destination
    • Fixed flight planner not resetting when going from one activity to another
    • Fixed flight plan from flight assistant not displaying on certain planes when VFR map is open after the destination is set
    • Fixed freezes happening when using the flight assistant when setting a new destination

    UI

    • VR options should no longer be duplicated in the Option menu
    • Marketplace "Get and download" and "Download" buttons will now function as expected on the Content Page
    • User unable to interact with UI elements with the in game cursor for free flight in some cases

    Planes

    • Improvements of pitot static system to fix altimeter bugs, improve accuracy and correctly simulate temperature impact
    • Fixed AutoBrakes Button Behavior on the Airbus A320Neo

    Activity / Gameplay

    • The correct runway is now taken into account for the Landing challenge at Nice
    • Pilots are now displayed in external view at the Isafjordur Landing challenge
    • Title will no longer become unresponsive after using Fuel Supply and using a fuel or payload as a numerical value via ATC Ground Services
    • Some achievements will no longer be awarded in error for certain landing scenarios

    Weather

    • Fixed big temperature spikes at high altitudes

    SDK

    • Added new airspace to nearest facility JS API
    • Fixed crashes on WASM modules for older CPUs
    • We are actively working on making this sim the best experience possible, and look forward to seeing videos, comments, and more from you about this release.

    Source

