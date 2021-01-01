  • Flysimware - Grumman G44A Widgeon for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-29-2021 04:43 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Flysimware - Grumman G44A Widgeon for MSFS

    The G-44A is an American high-wing, twin-engine, amphibious light aircraft produced by the Grumman Aerospace Corporation in the late 1930s. Grumman envisioned a smaller version of its G-21 Goose, which had proven successful as a business transport aircraft. Called the Widgeon, the prototype of the aircraft first flew in July of 1940, intended for the civil market.

    World War II intervened, however, and the production aircraft entered service for the militaries of the United States and Britain. At the end of the conflict, Grumman revisited the civilian concept for the airframe and released the G-44A Widgeon. The G-44A, with seating for six including the pilot, quickly became well-known as a reliable, durable machine eminently capable of operation from both land and water, notably in austere and remote areas like those of Alaska.

    Flysimware - Grumman G44A Widgeon for MSFS

    The Widgeon is driven by two wing-mounted Ranger 6-440-C5 six-cylinder engines that each produce 200 horsepower. The airplane has a maximum speed of 160 miles per hour, a climb rate of 1,750 feet per minute, and a ceiling of 18,000 feet above sea level.

    A classic gem in the history of aviation, the Grumman G-44A Widgeon allows pilots to access the sky from either land or water, and do so confidently. From inside the cockpit of the burly machine, aviators can launch into the heights from a modern airport, then touch down on a river deep in the backcountry, then leap again into the air from the shore. A go-anywhere craft, the Widgeon provides one of the rarest opportunities to be found in the world of aviation, one that combines piloting with exploration.

    Flysimware - Grumman G44A Widgeon for MSFS

    The Widgeon was originally designed for the civil market. It is smaller but otherwise similar to Grumman's earlier G-21 Goose, and was produced from 1941 to 1955. The aircraft was used during World War II as a small patrol and utility machine by the United States Navy, US Coast Guard and by the Royal Navy's Fleet Air Arm.

    The first prototype flew in 1940, and the first production aircraft went to the United States Navy as an anti-submarine aircraft. In total, 276 were built by Grumman, including 176 for the military. During World War II, they served with the US Navy, Coast Guard, Civil Air Patrol and Army Air Force, as well as with the British Royal Navy, who gave it the service name Gosling.

    Flysimware - Grumman G44A Widgeon for MSFS

    Flysimware Information

    Almost all parts animated throughout the interior model. With custom coding we have accurate systems down to the smallest details. We have included Flysimware's GNS 530. Includes a popup windows for a service hangar, aircraft options, startup procedures and a live payload manager. This is Flysimware's first model that was developed with 3DS MAX giving you full AO effects on all 3D parts. Flysimware keeps improving the quality and overall systems for each project.

    Flysimware - Grumman G44A Widgeon for MSFS

    Features

    • Real World operational
    • Realistic flight dynamics
    • 4K full PBR textures
    • Interactive environment sounds produced through Wwise
    • Custom coding for real World gauges and animations
    • Garmin GTX327 / Garmin GMA 340 / Garmin GNS 530
    • Bendix ADF KR 87 / Bendix DME KN 62A
    • High quality pilots
    • Windshield rain visuals
    • Full exterior icing visuals
    • Parking mode / chocks / Tie Downs / Engine Plugs
    • Full custom coded checklist with interactive copilot

    Sounds

    • Custom engine sound set
    • Interactive environment sounds produced through Wwise

    Flysimware - Grumman G44A Widgeon for MSFS

    Paint Themes

    • U.S. Navy V202 - Military
    • U.S. Coast Guard V203 - Military
    • U.S. Rescue - Military
    • Italian Navy N141R - Military
    • N24475 - Civilian

    Purchase Flysimware - Grumman G44A Widgeon for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    collltip

    Update

    Thread Starter: collltip

    Ran update for 8 hours.Still on 0%,and still downloading liveries for one aircraft!How can I start Steam MSFS without downloading update?

    Last Post By: Energizer23 Today, 04:44 PM Go to last post
    johnost

    Finally got problems after July 27 Update

    Thread Starter: johnost

    My relatively trouble-free journey with MSFS finally ended for the first time. After latest update every flight crashes after about 5 minutes. I have...

    Last Post By: Energizer23 Today, 04:42 PM Go to last post
    Dave68

    Is full clean reinstall better than just updating?

    Thread Starter: Dave68

    Yesterday I was trying to install the update for Flight Simulator (2020) and at around 18GB downloaded it kept looping between 18GB-18.26GB at 312 of...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 04:32 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    An Oldie I walked away from long ago. Could not get it to fly right until today! MD11

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Here's what I ended up doing to get this to fly right! So far so good, will fly some more! Payload, reduced all items by 20%. Helped, but still...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 04:11 PM Go to last post