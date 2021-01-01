Pearl Simulations - PHTO - Hilo Int'l Airport For MSFS

Hilo International Airport (IATA: ITO, ICAO: PHTO, FAA LID: ITO), formerly General Lyman Field, is owned and operated by the Hawaiʻi state Department of Transportation. Located in Hilo, Hawaiʻi County, the airport is one of two major airports on Hawaiʻi Island and one of five major airports in the state. Hilo International Airport serves most of East Hawaiʻi, including the districts of Hilo and Puna, as well as portions of the districts of Hāmākua and Kaʻū. Most flights to the airport are from Honolulu International Airport. These flights are predominantly operated by Hawaiian Airlines, United Airlines, Aloha Air Cargo, and its newest operator, Southwest Airlines. It is included in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems for 2017–2021, in which it is categorized as a small-hub primary commercial service facility.

With over 50 custom buildings, corrected vegetation, and exact taxiway and runway mapping, it gives you an ultimate experience of visiting Hawaii's Big Island.

Purchase Pearl Simulations - PHTO - Hilo International Airport for MSFS 2020

See other scenery from Pearl Simulations