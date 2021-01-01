  • Pearl Simulations - PHTO - Hilo Int'l Airport For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-29-2021 11:51 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Pearl Simulations - PHTO - Hilo Int'l Airport For MSFS

    Hilo International Airport (IATA: ITO, ICAO: PHTO, FAA LID: ITO), formerly General Lyman Field, is owned and operated by the Hawaiʻi state Department of Transportation. Located in Hilo, Hawaiʻi County, the airport is one of two major airports on Hawaiʻi Island and one of five major airports in the state. Hilo International Airport serves most of East Hawaiʻi, including the districts of Hilo and Puna, as well as portions of the districts of Hāmākua and Kaʻū. Most flights to the airport are from Honolulu International Airport. These flights are predominantly operated by Hawaiian Airlines, United Airlines, Aloha Air Cargo, and its newest operator, Southwest Airlines. It is included in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems for 2017–2021, in which it is categorized as a small-hub primary commercial service facility.

    Pearl Simulations - PHTO - Hilo Int'l Airport For MSFS

    With over 50 custom buildings, corrected vegetation, and exact taxiway and runway mapping, it gives you an ultimate experience of visiting Hawaii's Big Island.

    Pearl Simulations - PHTO - Hilo Int'l Airport For MSFS

    Pearl Simulations - PHTO - Hilo Int'l Airport For MSFS

    Purchase Pearl Simulations - PHTO - Hilo International Airport for MSFS 2020
    See other scenery from Pearl Simulations

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    collltip

    Update

    Thread Starter: collltip

    Ran update for 8 hours.Still on 0%,and still downloading liveries for one aircraft!How can I start Steam MSFS without downloading update?

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 01:54 PM Go to last post
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    Can't Close Camera Menu after Selecting Freelook?????

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    Anyone know how to get the mouse pointer back after selecting Free Look in the camera menu? It totally disappears, and I can't close the pop up...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 01:52 PM Go to last post
    johnost

    Finally got problems after July 27 Update

    Thread Starter: johnost

    My relatively trouble-free journey with MSFS finally ended for the first time. After latest update every flight crashes after about 5 minutes. I have...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 01:51 PM Go to last post
    idkscribe

    Seaplane / Amphibian bases and facilities lacking in FSX outside North America

    Thread Starter: idkscribe

    FSX needs to add seaplane bases in the UK, throughout the Baltic and along the Norwegian coast. Before returning to the UK I live a number of year in...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 01:02 PM Go to last post