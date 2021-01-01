Working Title Releases Early Access G1000 NXi For MSFS

This package replaces the stock G1000 in planes that use that panel package with a new G1000 NXi, written from the ground up by Working Title Simulations.

This is an early access beta and there are many features of the real-world unit that have not yet been implemented, and you will surely find more than a few bugs here and there. It is our intention to keep a cadence of weekly or bi-weekly updates for this package, so we will be quickly adding features as well as squashing bugs that our wider open-beta audience help identify.

Let's reiterate - this is an early-access beta, released with the intent to help find bugs with the existing code as quickly as possible - if you find that it doesn't work well for you, simply uninstall the package and use the default G1000 instrument.

Source