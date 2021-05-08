  • Review: Nimbus UH-1 Huey For X-Plane

    Review: Nimbus UH-1 Huey

    By Paul Mort

    Hello once again fellow flight simulator fans and welcome to a review of what has to be one of the most well-known helicopters of all time, the venerable Huey. Nimbus Simulations have recreated this iconic and well-loved helicopter, and in this review I will take a look at how it performs in X-Plane.

    History Of The UH-1

    The Bell UH-1 Iroquois (nicknamed 'Huey') is a military helicopter powered by a single engine, with a two-bladed main rotor, plus tail rotors. It was the first member of the prolific Huey family, developed by Bell Helicopters to meet a 1952 US Army requirement for a medical evacuation and utility helicopter and first flew in 1956. The UH-1 was the first turbine-powered helicopter produced for the United States military and more than 16,000 have been built since 1960. The Iroquois was originally designated HU-1, hence the Huey nickname, which has remained in common use despite the official designation to UH-1 in 1962. The UH-1 first saw service in combat operations during the Vietnam war with around 7,000 helicopters being deployed.

    Nimbus - UH-1 Huey for X-Plane     Nimbus - UH-1 Huey for X-Plane

    Installation Details

    Installation of the Nimbus Huey was pretty much a standard affair. I downloaded the zipped folder from the X-Plane.org store, and after extracting it, found that I had a folder named 'Nimbus UH-1' which was complete with all the necessary files, including nine extra liveries and a folder containing a comprehensive user manual. Finalising the installation was simply a case of copying the extracted folder over to my 'X-Plane/Aircraft' folder.

    Exterior

    Visually, the Nimbus Huey is extremely close to that of its real-life counterpart, with the 3D modelling being some of the best I've seen in X-Plane. The developers have even included details such as the rotor blade mountings, which when viewed up close, were incredibly similar to that of the real Huey. Other details included no less than six animated doors, which I will talk about later in the menu section. All in all, when viewed from outside, the Nimbus Huey gave a fantastic impression of the real thing.

    Nimbus - UH-1 Huey for X-Plane     Nimbus - UH-1 Huey for X-Plane

    Function Menus

    One of the first things you will notice when loading up the Nimbus Huey is the column of menu icons down the left side of the screen. These individual icons are used for the following options:

    Nimbus UH-1 Huey for X-Plane

    Looking at them in order; first we have the checklist sheet, which when selected, opens a small window giving a detailed account of all the required actions needed to get the Huey airborne.

    Nimbus UH-1 Huey for X-Plane

