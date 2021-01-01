29Palms Scenery Design Announces Skiathos For MSFS 2020

We are happy to announce Skiathos for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

The scenery will depict the current state of the airport, including the new apron and a couple of new developments after the overtaking by Fraport.

Also we are happy to officially welcome Emmanuel Stefanakis to the 29Palms team, who already led the development of Mykonos for MSFS. Now onto to the next project, the "Greek St. Maarten", an airport which has a special place in our hearts.

Skiathos Alexandros Papadiamantis Airport is an airport on the island of Skiathos, Greece. Its 5,341-foot runway is able to accommodate aircraft up to the size of a Boeing 767-200. It is named after Alexandros Papadiamantis, a Greek novelist and native of the island.

