  • 29Palms Scenery Design Announces Skiathos For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-28-2021 02:05 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    29Palms Scenery Design Announces Skiathos For MSFS 2020

    We are happy to announce Skiathos for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

    The scenery will depict the current state of the airport, including the new apron and a couple of new developments after the overtaking by Fraport.

    Also we are happy to officially welcome Emmanuel Stefanakis to the 29Palms team, who already led the development of Mykonos for MSFS. Now onto to the next project, the "Greek St. Maarten", an airport which has a special place in our hearts.

    Skiathos Alexandros Papadiamantis Airport is an airport on the island of Skiathos, Greece. Its 5,341-foot runway is able to accommodate aircraft up to the size of a Boeing 767-200. It is named after Alexandros Papadiamantis, a Greek novelist and native of the island.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    JohnnyJohnJohn

    I'm Confused at the Pricing Here: Store on this Site Price: $15.00 Approx 116.50?

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    The link is to the add-on here. Needless to say, it's not with the Approximate, that's for sure! ...

    Last Post By: rockinrobin Today, 03:04 PM Go to last post
    Miahflyer

    JULY 27th UPDATE OF FS2020

    Thread Starter: Miahflyer

    Hello, Hi! Fellow MSFS2020 flyers, are there are some people flying the sim find it crushing a lot?. Since I have updated it I find it very anoying...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 02:54 PM Go to last post
    mrichie

    FS9 Autogen objects with black squares

    Thread Starter: mrichie

    Some months ago I broke down and got a WIN10 gaming machine for flying. Followed advice on numerous threads to install FS9nocd and ADE. Moved over...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 01:11 PM Go to last post
    jlbelard

    How to tune radios or select heading?

    Thread Starter: jlbelard

    For the life of me I cannot understand what to do know in the cockpit! Since they put this blue thing on everything touched by the mouse, nothing...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 01:00 PM Go to last post