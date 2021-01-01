PMDG Notice Regarding Sim Update 5 And Their DC-6

As mentioned in last night's NOTAM, we have released an update for the PMDG DC-6 for Microsoft Flight Simulator tonight. The update is available to you now via the PMDG Operations Center.

To obtain the update, simply run the PMDG Operations Center and go to the aircraft updates page. You will find it prompts you with an available update to 2.00.0033. Easy!

This update was driven primarily by the need to update the product in order to ensure compatibility with MSFS after the platform's significant update that was released on 27JUL21 by Asobo/Microsoft. The platform changes driven by its continued development caused many breaking changes that required modifications to the PMDG DC-6 in order to ensure compatibility and smooth operation of the airplane within the sim environment.

Listing these breaking changes is a bit beyond the scope of what I want to do here as they are mostly irrelevant to all of us who are end-users. What matters is that changes were made to continue compatibility.

That being said, we have the development team standing by to see how the DC-6 does in the new environment because we are nearly certain that some issues will have slipped by our notice, as we were unable to give the DC-6 a proper test cycle in the new MSFS environment. We apologize for this, as normally we like to thoroughly test releases before handing them to you, but we were only invited into the MSFS testing environment for the new update when it was within days of release to you. Thus our effort to catalog/research/fix problems ran essentially from Wednesday-to-Friday of last week with us handing a laundry list of problems off to our friends at Asobo beginning on Friday morning.

Amazingly in spite of our late addition to their test process, Asobo took our reports and was able to work in fixes for the issues we reported back to them on Friday morning. The spirit of cooperation from Asobo to act on these reports so very late in their development cycle is worth calling out with an ovation. We tend not to communicate with them often, but it speaks volumes of them that they are universally responsive and helpful, so I want to thank them for that publicly.

In the midst of all these changes, we also wrapped in a few other changes from our collection of service reports.

Exciting times ahead, everyone! Thank you so much for your continued support of our products; we do very much appreciate it.

Source