  Carenado Updates Cessna 170B For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-28-2021 11:38 AM  
    0 Comments

    The team over at Carenado have released an update to their popular Cessna 170B. This is mostly an Xbox update and fixes issues with the engine, camera positions and landing gear:

    Version 1.1 Carenado C170B MSFS 2020

    • Product updated for XBox
    • Fixed CHT engine indication
    • Fixed alternator in electrical system
    • Fixed camera position in VR
    • Fixed right side tundra wheel contact when landing

    The Cessna 170 is an American light, single-engined, general aviation aircraft produced by the Cessna Aircraft Company between 1948 and 1956. It is the predecessor of the Cessna 172, the most produced aircraft, which replaced the 170 in production in 1956.

