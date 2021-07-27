Carenado Updates Cessna 170B For MSFS 2020

The team over at Carenado have released an update to their popular Cessna 170B. This is mostly an Xbox update and fixes issues with the engine, camera positions and landing gear:

Version 1.1 Carenado C170B MSFS 2020

Product updated for XBox

Fixed CHT engine indication

Fixed alternator in electrical system

Fixed camera position in VR

Fixed right side tundra wheel contact when landing

The Cessna 170 is an American light, single-engined, general aviation aircraft produced by the Cessna Aircraft Company between 1948 and 1956. It is the predecessor of the Cessna 172, the most produced aircraft, which replaced the 170 in production in 1956.

