Simworks Studios Updates Zenith And Okavango MSFS

We are in the process of distributing SU5 updates for Zenith and Okavango to our web site and 3rd party distributors.

For the Zenith in particular, SU5 changed the fuel selector code substantially so the fuel selector will be broken after SU5.

Changelog (Zenith)

Added Wwise sound package

Modified aircraft in accordance with SU5 code changes

Fixed inanimate switches on transponder

Fixed pushbutton animations

Changelog (Okavango)

Created additional LODs for better performance

