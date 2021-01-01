Review: pizzagalli.ch - MV-22 Osprey XP11

Bell Boeing MV-22 Osprey Publisher: pizzagalli.ch Review Author:

Stuart McGregor Suggested Price:

$22.00

The Aircraft

The Bell Boeing MV-22 Osprey Marine Variant (MV) is the real-life equivalent of the X-Plane 11 aircraft being reviewed here, and is a tilt rotor military aircraft with the unique ability to take off vertically like a helicopter, and horizontally like a conventional fixed wing aircraft. The versatility of this aircraft, its high speed and long range, coupled with a substantial payload area, make it an ideal operational aircraft for military missions. The original real-life aircraft has been around since the late 1980s, with the first reported V-22 flight being in 1989, with the MV-22 Marine Variant arriving in the early 2000s. The good news is that the Osprey is still very much alive and well today, with reports of around 400 being built to date. Over the years several variants servicing different parts of the United States Military have been developed. The aircraft on review here is the MV-22 which was specifically developed for the United States Marine Corps.

Initial Thoughts

I obtained my copy at the FlightSim.Com Store, which other than the developer's own web site, I believe is the only available outlet at the moment, and is priced at $22.00, which is reasonable in my opinion due to the fact that you actually get two models for the price of one. In the download you will get the new MV22B-PV2 with 'classic' avionics, and it is described as more akin to the real aircraft, and the modern MV22-PV4 variant with Ebit system avionics. It is a moderately large download at a little under 300 MB for both aircraft, however they can be downloaded separately if you only want one or the other. Be prepared for a bit of a wait if your internet speed is a little slow.

In the product description the developer describes their Ospreys as being inspired by one of their other models, the Leonardo AW609, however they also openly admit that their rendition of the Osprey is not an exact replica of the real-life aircraft, more the developer's personal interpretation. I think it is important to know this so end user expectations can be set right from the start, so thanks to the Pizzagalli.ch team for being open and upfront.

After purchase, installation is simple, just a case of drop and drag into your Aircraft folder. The documentation provided is informative, with cockpit and flight manuals provided for each variant. There is also a separate manual for VR, which describes which areas have click spots in the cabin to open doors, move seats, etc. As I don't use VR, I was not able to test this out, however based on the information provided by the developer, I believe it is safe to say that although some VR capability is provided, at this time this is not a fully equipped VR aircraft.

In each of the flight manuals you will get an overview of the flight systems and avionics, as well as an explanation of the on-screen control panel which can be used to operate several systems when in flight. The manual images are quite clear and easy to understand, assuming you are fluent in English, however what would have been useful in my opinion is an explanation of which input controls to set up for the primary flight controls, i.e., pitch and roll, yaw, throttle and thrust vector for the rotor tilt.

For seasoned simmers I am sure you can work it out, however for newer members it would perhaps be helpful. In the flight manual, you will also get a detailed description of the Osprey's dimensions, history, characteristics, schematics and performance information. In this manual it also gives checklists on how to start and stop the engines, stow the wings as well as how to execute successful takeoffs and landings. The included screen shots help visualise the required rotor positions and this is extremely helpful even before you step into the cockpit.

At the present time there are eight liveries provided (the same for both variants), most being military based, and screen shots are provided in the manual so you can see what is being provided before you step into the sim. Contact details for the developer are also provided along with a few links to further reading, however one thing that was a little frustrating was the fact that not all links worked. It was however incredibly positive that I used the email address provided to ask the developer a question or two, and indeed I got a speedy and helpful reply which was very much appreciated.

When you first fire up either of the Ospreys, you will find an intriguing aircraft, half helicopter, half fixed wing, and the developer has done a good job in modelling the overall feel of the aircraft in my opinion. By their own admission this is not an exact replica, however looking at photos of the exterior of the real thing, I would describe it as a good match. For me, the exterior texturing in some places is what I would describe as functional when compared to top end payware aircraft out there. If you are expecting very high-definition surfaces and details, you will not find those here. For example, the riveting on the tail, and around some of the doors is a bit 'rustic' and could be improved in my opinion. However, it does the job and hopefully this is an area that the developer will continue to work on as time goes by. I did enjoy the various military liveries provided and these are nicely done, with lots of details and decals, remarkably like the real thing from what I could find on the internet.

There are several animated cabin doors, including the internal cockpit door and the rear ramp, and these can be activated by either using the onscreen panel, assigning a suitable button on one of your controllers or by using your mouse. The other bonus was that the data refs being used meant that my Saitek panels (switch, radio and multi) all worked as intended. For me this is important, as many developers today use their own data refs, which means that without specialist scripts, the panels are often largely redundant. A big thank you to the developers from me for sticking with the default control parameters.