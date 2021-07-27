Microsoft Flight Simulator Released For Xbox

Microsoft Flight Simulator Available Today on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass.

In a pivotal moment for the flight simmer community, today we are bringing Microsoft Flight Simulator to Xbox Series X|S giving aspiring pilots the chance to take flight for the first time on a console.

From light planes to wide-body jets, you'll test your piloting skills against the challenges of real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain, and lightning - all in a dynamic and living world. With the power of satellite data from Bing Maps and cloud-based AI using Azure, you'll travel the entire planet in amazing detail with over 37 thousand airports, 2 million cities, 1.5 billion buildings, real mountain ranges, roads, trees, rivers, animals, traffic, and more. Simmers can expect the same level of depth as the PC version, with the most authentic and realistic flight simulator we have ever created and available to the widest audience ever.

