MSX Creations - YKAT Katoomba For MSFS 2020

YKAT Katoomba is 46 nm west of YSSY Sydney airport. Even though it is currently closed to civil aviation, it is still used by Emergency Service. With encroaching powerlines and surrounding valleys, visiting pilots will not be short of a challenge or two landing here. YKAT is a short flight for scenic tours to the "The Three Sister", which is located to the south.

I have included the memorial dedicated to Rodney Hay, who lived at the airfield and lost his life not far from the end of the runway.

Features

400+ hand-placed objects

Custom building and assets

Extensive grass placement

PBR textures included

Adjusted ground terrain and textures

Added custom night lighting

