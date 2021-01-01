Tutorial: Holds And ATC Communications

Tutorial: Holds And ATC Communications By thecorporatepilotdad

Holding patterns and hold entries are illustrated and demonstrated using Microsoft Flight Simulator by a professional pilot with over 7,000 hours of flight time. Realistic ATC communications are used with the help of a former Air Traffic Controller - And a moving map so you can see what the airplane is doing from the top down view.

Standard and non-standard holds are discussed as well as each entry type which includes: direct entry, teardrop entry, and parallel entry. An actual hold is flown after entries are demonstrated and a DME hold is flown as well. A hold in lieu of a procedure turn is also covered. A demonstration of how to set up an FMS hold is given as well.

We also demonstrate holding instructions given by ATC along with the readback and setup of the hold.

References and resources for holding are given near the end of the video. They include: Instrument Flying Handbook, Airmen Information Manual (AIM), 7110.65 (ATC's version of the AIM), and a holding pattern calculator.

Once hitting the fix, the 5 T's are used. Turn, Time, Twist, Throttle, Talk. The order of turn and time are interchangeable, which is acceptable either way. I use the mindset of fly the airplane first. Get the airplane going the way it needs to go, then worry about pushing a button on a timer.

A question and answer session at the end of the video with an Air Traffic Controller covers questions about holds from the ATC perspective.

Regulations are covered which include speed limitations and reporting requirements.

Navigraph charts are used in this demonstration.

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.