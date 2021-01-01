M'M Simulations - LSZR St. Gallen-Altenrhein Airport For X-Plane 11

We are urging you to discover People's Airport St.Gallen-Altenrhein! St. Gallen–Altenrhein Airport (IATA: ACH, ICAO: LSZR) is a small airport in Altenrhein in the Canton of St. Gallen, Switzerland next to Lake Constance. It is the home base for People's Airline. The airport is located in eastern Switzerland, bordering with Austria, Germany and the Principality of Liechtenstein. It has fast connections to the motorway, economically important regions such as Bregenz, Vaduz and St.Gallen and the well-known ski resorts Lech, Zürs, Klosters and Davos.

The most important facts at a glance:

All handling processes from one source (FBO and ramp)

Short distances and departure

No capacity restrictions / no slots

Schengen and non-Schengen immigration

EASA certified

Preferred airport for the World Economic Forum in Davos

Refuelling, de-icing and catering services

Free crew benefits (e.g. free crew car)

Closest alternate airport to Samedan, Zurich and Friedrichshafen

This Package Includes

Detailed model of terminal building, interior and surroundings

Custom ground textures and markings

Accurately created infrastructure

Custom night lighting

...and much more to discover.

