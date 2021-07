FlyByWire Announces A32NX Beginners Guide

FlyByWire Simulations have announced they are providing an in-depth beginner guide to their A32NX:

We are happy to announce our in-depth A32NX beginner guide!

We've included detailed information through different stages of flight so that you can begin your journey from a cold and dark state all the way to your destination gate. Each page was reviewed by one of our own A320 pilots on Discord to ensure that everything you learn / review is accurate.

Source

Get the guide here