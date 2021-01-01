Now Everyone Can Fly a SubSonex: MSFS 2020 Version Available

Sonex Aircraft is excited to announce that the SubSonex JSX-2 is now available for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Developed in cooperation with Sonex Aircraft, the simulator can be downloaded on simMarket, and offers remarkable fidelity with the handling qualities and the actual experience of flying a SubSonex. The experience is even better with VR goggles, such as Oculus devices. Now, EVERYONE can fly a SubSonex!

The simulator features the standard SubSonex MGL Avionics package and includes the factory prototype "Sonex Yellow" and Gray "Sharkie" liveries, along with other popular SubSonex customer paint schemes.

