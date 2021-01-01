  • News of Max Rex's Search for Lost City of the Mayas

    A bush trip that is not a usual one!

    Fly with Max Rex and Dr. Laura Enland a Bush Trip looking for the Fabled City of the Mayas in Guatemala, Mexico and Belize. Change route looking for ancient ruins which might tell where this Mystery City is located.

    As you dine in one of the regular stops you will check the maps and make a choice where to go next. Like all expeditions into the unknown much will be pure good or bad luck.

    Fly with us in this first unique way to fly a bush trip in MSFS not following the rules but making your own choices where to fly next!

